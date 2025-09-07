MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $843.19 million, a P/E ratio of -103.41 and a beta of 1.19. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy P. Vrabeck acquired 31,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 129,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,707.20. This trade represents a 31.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Keith Cramer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 167,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,856. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,669 shares of company stock valued at $297,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 570.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 401,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

