Mercury General Corporation $MCY Position Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 745.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 24.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury General has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of MCY opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Mercury General Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $80.72.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.77. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Mercury General Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

See Also

