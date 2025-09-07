MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 179,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,748,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 295,104 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 446,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 110,656 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.30 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Uniti Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.50. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.06 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

