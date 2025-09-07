MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MD stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $468.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

