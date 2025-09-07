MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in InMode Ltd. $INMD

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,697 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 13,923.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 6,128.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $946.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.50% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

