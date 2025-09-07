MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRKS. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 265,322 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRKS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.

PRKS stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.31). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $490.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

