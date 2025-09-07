MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of 1st Source Corporation $SRCE

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get 1st Source alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 157.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 92,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 10.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 57.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 69,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Source Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.02%.The company had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. Equities analysts predict that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRCE

1st Source Company Profile

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.