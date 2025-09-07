MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHE. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $6,746,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 520.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 165,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 159,769 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $4,859,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 35.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 423,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,022 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.3%

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.620 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.76%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

