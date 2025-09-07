MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 711 Shares of Employers Holdings Inc $EIG

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 5,792.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 106,879 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Employers by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $860,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Employers by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Employers by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Employers Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.53. Employers Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

