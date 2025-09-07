monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,999,000 after purchasing an additional 851,231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 104,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in monday.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in monday.com by 45.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,969,000 after purchasing an additional 745,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,078,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $185.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $166.22 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 250.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 price target on monday.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on monday.com from $345.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Baird R W raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on monday.com from $381.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.59.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

