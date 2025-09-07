Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $238.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $340.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $303.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $167.80 on Friday. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $163.98 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.38.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 28.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

