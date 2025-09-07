Nelnet, Inc. $NNI Stock Position Lowered by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNI. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nelnet by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nelnet

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,000,033.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,817.50. This trade represents a 98.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Stock Up 0.2%

Nelnet stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.66. The company has a current ratio of 29.42, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.15 and a 1-year high of $131.06.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $3.14. The business had revenue of $540.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.40 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

