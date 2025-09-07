NewtekOne, Inc. $NEWT Stock Holdings Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.36% of NewtekOne worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Price Performance

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $12.03 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.88 million. NewtekOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NewtekOne Profile

(Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

