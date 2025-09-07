Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases New Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tempus AI by 35.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,501,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,668 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tempus AI by 31.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempus AI by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,255,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the first quarter worth about $34,119,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Insider Activity

In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 5,398 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $402,960.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 132,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,980.40. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $24,638,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,207,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,278,195.30. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,951 shares of company stock valued at $77,660,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 5.08.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 122.86% and a negative net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.86) earnings per share. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempus AI Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.