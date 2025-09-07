Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 320 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,457,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,674,000 after buying an additional 105,219 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Aramark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,268,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,986,000 after purchasing an additional 554,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Baird R W raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

