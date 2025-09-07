Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. $SMBK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,949 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 19,400.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 282.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 2,389.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 12.67%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.96%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

