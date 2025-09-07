NuScale Power Corporation $SMR Shares Purchased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,688,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after buying an additional 89,949 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,271,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 112,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SMR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%. Analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,090,513.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,211.97. This represents a 39.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $808,164.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,452.96. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

