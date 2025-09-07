NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.4% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average of $140.21.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.