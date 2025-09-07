NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.3% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,046,376. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average is $140.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

