Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,285,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,420,162,000 after buying an additional 2,926,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,944,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,643,000 after buying an additional 818,377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,172,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,384,000 after buying an additional 14,933,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,882,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,322,000 after buying an additional 720,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,661,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,506,000 after buying an additional 5,814,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $15.08 on Friday. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

