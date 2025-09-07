Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $529.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.48 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.42%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

