Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $15.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -6.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

