Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,999.20. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the sale, the director owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $276,351.46. This trade represents a 51.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,862 shares of company stock worth $1,018,414. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $187.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $189.51.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%.Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

