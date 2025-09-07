Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRM opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 2.00. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu acquired 254,600 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,308.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 21,854,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,527,308. This represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

