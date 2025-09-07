Pixelworks, Inc. $PXLW Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,594 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pixelworks worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pixelworks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pixelworks
Pixelworks Profile
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pixelworks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.