Pixelworks, Inc. $PXLW Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,594 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pixelworks worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXLW. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

