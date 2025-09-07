Plurilock Security (CVE:PLUR) Stock Price Down 17.4% – What’s Next?

Plurilock Security Inc. (CVE:PLUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 271,210 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 133,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Plurilock Security Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

Plurilock Security Company Profile

Plurilock Security Inc operates an identity-centric cybersecurity company in the United States, India, and Canada. The company operates in two divisions, Technology and Solutions. It offers Plurilock DEFEND, Plurilock DEFEND, an enterprise continuous authentication platform that confirms user identity or alerts security teams to detected compromises in real time; Plurilock AI DLP that helps in data loss prevention and cloud security; and Plurilock AI Cloud that provides access management, email data security, and compliance for cloud environments.

