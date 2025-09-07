ProShares Large Cap Core Plus $CSM Stake Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 87.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.9% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CSM opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.02. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

