Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 7,047 Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLSK. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cleanspark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cleanspark by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cleanspark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cleanspark by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleanspark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CLSK shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

CLSK opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 3.65.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $198.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

