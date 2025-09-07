Quarry LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Quarry LP decreased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,094,000 after acquiring an additional 478,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 84.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,258,000 after acquiring an additional 990,468 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,911,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after acquiring an additional 584,270 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,633,000 after buying an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $48,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATMU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.15. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.51 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 83.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.