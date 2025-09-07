Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 6,093 INmune Bio, Inc. $INMB

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 799.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $1.95 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $51.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, INmune Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

