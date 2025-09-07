Quarry LP Takes Position in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,198.62. The trade was a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE MAIN opened at $66.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%.The company had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

