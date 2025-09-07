Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF $CEFS

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 101,125.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CEFS opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $22.70.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th.

(Free Report)

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.