Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF $XSHQ

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 459,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 205,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS XSHQ opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $48.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.
