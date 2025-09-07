Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF $XSHQ

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 459,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 205,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS XSHQ opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $48.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.