Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF $VTWV

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VTWV opened at $155.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $161.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

