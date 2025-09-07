Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 39,926 Shares of Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 164.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 861.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 12.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lazard and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Lazard stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. Lazard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.13 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

