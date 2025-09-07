Rogers Corporation $ROG Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Rogers worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 698.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 6,118.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 67.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers by 3,893.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. Rogers Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $114.05.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.75 million. Rogers had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Rogers has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

