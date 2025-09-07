Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

