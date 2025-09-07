SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $975,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 600,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,312,912.14. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,465. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $153.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

