Sonos, Inc. $SONO Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sonos worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 675,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,593,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 14,505,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,183,398.75. The trade was a 4.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,950,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,713,016 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Sonos Stock Up 2.2%

SONO stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.17.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.The business had revenue of $344.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Stories

