S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 86,317 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $13,151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 190,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

STBA stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

