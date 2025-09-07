State of Wyoming Acquires 103 Shares of WD-40 Company $WDFC

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in WD-40 by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC opened at $218.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.13. WD-40 Company has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $292.36.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WD-40

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.