State of Wyoming Acquires 2,242 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

State of Wyoming boosted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 103.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Schneider National by 545.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W raised Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.9%

SNDR opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $891,478.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,113.20. This trade represents a 33.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

