State of Wyoming Acquires 4,281 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 518.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $25.23 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, CAO Prerna Sachdeva sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $73,462.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 66,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,670.36. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $504,262.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 409,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,148,851.64. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

