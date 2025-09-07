State of Wyoming Cuts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.