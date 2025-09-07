State of Wyoming Decreases Holdings in N-able, Inc. $NABL

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in N-able were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in N-able by 100.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in N-able by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,580,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,361 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in N-able by 26.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in N-able by 37.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,300,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at N-able

In other N-able news, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $244,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 468,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,244.60. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $266,173.60. Following the sale, the director owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,164.80. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NABL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 target price (up previously from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

N-able Price Performance

NABL stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.45 and a beta of 0.62.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. N-able’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

