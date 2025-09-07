State of Wyoming Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $181.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.59 and a 200-day moving average of $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

