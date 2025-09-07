State of Wyoming Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

State of Wyoming decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,042,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,734,101,000 after buying an additional 1,822,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,162,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $498,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,968,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $453,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,846 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.