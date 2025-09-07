State of Wyoming Has $121,000 Holdings in Fluor Corporation $FLR

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Fluor were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,601,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 1,227.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 95,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 87,869 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 261,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 163,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 632,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after buying an additional 437,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR opened at $41.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price target on Fluor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In other news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 870,627 shares in the company, valued at $42,660,723. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

