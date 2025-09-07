State of Wyoming Has $122,000 Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

State of Wyoming grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,925.26 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,003.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,891.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 409 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 409 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

