State of Wyoming Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

State of Wyoming grew its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3,113.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Insulet were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,276,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 34.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 27,298.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,744,100,000 after buying an additional 661,717 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PODD stock opened at $348.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $211.27 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.71.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

